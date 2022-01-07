Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Decreases By 34.1%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the November 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,772. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

