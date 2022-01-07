Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 36.2%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,524. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.58.
CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.
