Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 36.2%

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on CIM Commercial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 180,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 142.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth about $338,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,186,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,524. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.58.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Equities research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.