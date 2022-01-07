Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Rises By 35.7%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,364,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,005,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,364.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. China Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

