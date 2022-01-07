Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Grows By 139.4%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the November 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 42.6% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $397,000. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRPC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.