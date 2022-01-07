Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 73.2%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBDS stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.
About Cannabis Sativa
