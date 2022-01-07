Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 73.2%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDS stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.