Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Drops By 39.1%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bonso Electronics International worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNSO stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97. Bonso Electronics International has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Bonso Electronics International, Inc engages in the design, development, production and sale of electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates through the following segments: Scales, Pet Electronics Products, Rental and Management and Others. The Scales segment focuses on the production and marketing of sensor-based scales products.

