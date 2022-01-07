Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 37.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.
