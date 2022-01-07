Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Declines By 37.5%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $86.39 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

