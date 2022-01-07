Short Interest in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Rises By 26.1%

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.48.

ATH stock remained flat at $$83.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,498,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,285. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13. Athene has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $824,660. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

