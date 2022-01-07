Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Declines By 50.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $69.61.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

