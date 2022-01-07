Short Interest in Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Rises By 136.5%

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the November 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.3 days.

Shares of Appen stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Appen has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

