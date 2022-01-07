Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rises By 34.8%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American States Water by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE AWR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About American States Water

