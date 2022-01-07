Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rises By 34.8%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 30th total of 367,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American States Water by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AWR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.78. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.
About American States Water
