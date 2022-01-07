Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Drops By 55.6%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EADSY stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. 267,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.78. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

EADSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

