Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Expands By 59.0%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVK stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,630.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

