Short Interest in ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Increases By 123.6%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,900 shares, an increase of 123.6% from the November 30th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ADiTx Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

