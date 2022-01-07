Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 210 ($2.83) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.32) to GBX 184 ($2.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 250.90 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 228.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 126.90 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 256.70 ($3.46).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

