Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 6.7%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1,622.73 and last traded at C$1,624.64. 106,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 166,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1,741.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1,650.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2,173.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,873.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,860.49. The stock has a market cap of C$171.98 billion and a PE ratio of 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 13.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

