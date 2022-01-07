Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SHMUY stock remained flat at $$25.01 on Friday. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.59. Shimizu has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

