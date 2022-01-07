Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 350 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 11.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $429,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 104,995.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $245,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

