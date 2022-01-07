Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 346 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.75 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.92.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

