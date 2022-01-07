Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 330 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

