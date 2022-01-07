Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xencor by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xencor by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Xencor by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.70 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

