Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $474,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPX stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

