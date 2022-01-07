Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.