Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delek US by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Delek US by 91.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,028 shares of company stock worth $9,220,238 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DK stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

