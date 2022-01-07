Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 14,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 237,366 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.90.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,553,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 272.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

