Shaker Investments LLC OH Buys 13,517 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. SYNNEX comprises 2.1% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.