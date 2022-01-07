SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter valued at $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter worth about $14,321,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 6.21 on Friday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 5.89 and a twelve month high of 18.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.14.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ME. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

