SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,149 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 125.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

