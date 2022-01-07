SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 219.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,127 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

