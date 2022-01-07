SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 81.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 42.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 166,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 12,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $189,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,123 shares of company stock worth $5,995,155. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.