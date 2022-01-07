SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

