SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,513,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,753,000 after buying an additional 215,068 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of JHG opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

