SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,657 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

