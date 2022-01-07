Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.11. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,336 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $750.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

