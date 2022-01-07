Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Gap Up to $8.84

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $9.11. Seres Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,336 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $750.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 3.44.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
