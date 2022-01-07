Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Acquires 488 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,283,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,028,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,603. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

