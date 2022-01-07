Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $79.04

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.04 and last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 61010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

A number of analysts have commented on SMLR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.05 million, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 56.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $513,000 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

