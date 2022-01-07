Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of Seer stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74. Seer has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $610,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Seer by 238.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 857,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seer by 150.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in Seer by 1,545.6% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 329,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,114 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

