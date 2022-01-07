Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,602,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 192,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $314.94 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $323.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

