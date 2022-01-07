Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

