Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $151.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,167.69 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

