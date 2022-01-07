Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $90.02 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

