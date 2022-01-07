Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after buying an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,613,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

