Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after buying an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 580.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 735,454 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

