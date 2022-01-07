SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock worth $2,364,091. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEAS opened at $67.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.