Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.84.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.78.

FANG stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.05. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $124.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after buying an additional 565,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.