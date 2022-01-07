Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHIP. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SHIP stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

