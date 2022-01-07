Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.12.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $66.64 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.