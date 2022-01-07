Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. The company traded as high as $68.36 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 9816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.94.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Sealed Air by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.