Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.59.

NYSE SMG opened at $161.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.