Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Sells $587,094.40 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SAIC stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

